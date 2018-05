Pasadena police are warning women to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of taking photos in the women’s dressing room at two local stores.

Pasadena police are warning women to be on the lookout for a suspect accused of taking photos in the women's dressing room at two local stores. (Pasadena PD)

A woman at the Walmart on Shaver confronted the man but he got away.

The other incident happened at the Dirt Cheap clothing store on Fairmont Parkway.

Both times the suspect left in a four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasadena PD Detective J. Jernigan at 713-475-7830 or Detective M. Cooper at 713-475-7898.

Police say this is the suspect's getaway car. (Pasadena PD)

