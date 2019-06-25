HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping someone can identify a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in northwest Houston.

The suspect also shot a woman, but she survived, according to police.

This happened on Sunday at about 5:25 a.m. in the 7400 block of Hillmont St.

Police said Marlin Jordan, 26, and Maya Brashier, 19, were returning home from work when they were approached by an armed, unknown black man who demanded money.

The suspect shot Jordan and then shot Brashier after taking her purse and backpack. He then ran away.

The gunman is described as a black man in his 40s who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall a nd average built. The suspect was wearing a white muscle shirt with gray sweatpants or shorts.

Police released a photo of Brashier's backpack with hopes someone may have seen it.

Victim's backpack stolen in robbery, shooting

HPD

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

