WANTED: Suspect accused of deadly shooting in SW Houston

The shooting happened in September in the 6500 block of Willowbend Boulevard.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public's help with identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in September in southwest Houston.

Investigators said on Sept. 21 at about 8 p.m., the suspect shot and killed a person in the 6500 block of Willowbend Blvd during an exchange.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

The unidentified suspect got away after the shooting wearing what appears to be a blue or black hoodie with blue jeans.

Details are limited, but investigators are asking anyone that can identify the suspect in the photos above, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers maay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.