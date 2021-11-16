Wanted: Police say this man killed his girlfriend a day after they learned she was pregnant

25-year-old Kwanmaine Boyd has been charged with capital murder. Police said he shot 25-year-old Cavanna Smith to death in the middle of Reid Street on Oct. 6.

HOUSTON — Houston police are still looking for a man charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend in October.

Investigators say Kwanmaine Boyd, 25, shot and killed 25-year-old Cavanna Smith the morning of Oct. 6.

Victim kidnapped

Officers found the pregnant woman's body lying in the road at 800 Reid Street. She had been shot in the face at close range, according to court documents.

Smith's family called later that day and reported she'd been kidnapped by Boyd that morning and they were worried about her safety. By then, Smith was already dead, but now police knew her name and the name of the man suspected of killing her.

Witness No. 1

Homicide detectives interviewed a witness who said he heard a man and woman arguing on Reid Street while he was getting ready for work. He said he saw the man shoot the woman and then get in his truck and leave, according to court documents.

Witness No. 2

Another witness told police he was driving on Reid Street when he saw a truck with its hazard lights on. He said he saw a man and woman in the road arguing. The witness said as he was driving by with the windows down, the woman asked him to call the police. The witness said the man was holding a long gun so he decided not to stop and kept driving, according to court documents.

Witness No. 3

A woman who lives on Reid Street said she looked out of her window when she heard a man and a woman arguing in the street next to a truck. She said she called 911 and saw the man shoot the woman, according to court documents.

Pregnancy tests, ultrasound

Investigators said Smith got an ultrasound that revealed she was about a month pregnant before she was shot.

When they searched Boyd's residence, they found two positive pregnancy tests and a note announcing the pregnancy, according to court documents. They also found an ultrasound image with Smith's name on it that was dated October 5.

Truck found

According to court documents, investigators found Boyd's truck at what appeared to be an unoccupied residence in the 5400 block of Airport Boulevard. It fit the description of the white, older model pickup with a black front right quarter panel seen by witnesses.

On the run