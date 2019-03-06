HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Precinct 5 deputies need the public’s help with finding a man accused of using credit cards he allegedly stole from a diaper bag on Mother’s Day.

The victim told deputies she was at a park on May 12 in the 3500 block of War Memorial Drive when she noticed her daughter’s diaper bag was missing from her car. She had several credit cards inside the bag.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Freeman, has been caught on surveillance video using the stolen credit cards to purchase more than $600 worth of gift cards at a nearby Target.

He is believed to be driving a black BMW X5 with a temporary license plate.

A warrant has been issued for Freeman’s arrest. He is also wanted on felony credit card abuse charges in Harris County Precinct 4.

If you know of Freeman’s whereabouts or have any information that can help law enforcement find him, please email Corporal Diego Olivarez at diego.olivarezlll@cn5.hctx.net or send a tip through Precinct 5’s crime webpage.