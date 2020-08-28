WANTED: Man accused of shooting victim multiple times during argument in Aldine

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators said the man repeatedly shot someone during an argument in a business parking lot in the 1100 block of Greens Road on Aug. 15, 2020.
The man was last seen driving away from the scene in a newer model gray four-door Chevy sedan.
The victim survived his injuries.
Houston police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man who is 20 to 30 years old. He has an average build and was caught on surveillance wearing a black jacket and black pants.
If you have any information that could help police identify or local this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.
