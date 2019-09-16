HOUSTON — The suspect in a violent kidnapping, robbery and shooting in the Heights several months ago is still on the run.

Police say Danny Gonzales, 27, is wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Gonzales and two other suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim from the 1200 block of Ashland around 7 p.m. on February 24.

Investigators say they forced the man into a vehicle at gunpoint and shot him in the head.

The three suspects robbed the victim of some personal belongings before releasing him. He survived.

Two of the suspects are in custody but Gonzales is a fugitive.

He’s described as Hispanic, 27 years old, 5’11 and approximately 170 to 200 pounds. Gonzales has brown eyes and short black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous.

