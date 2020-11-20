Have you seen him? Wanted man accused of injury to a child

Erick Benitez is accused of forcibly shaking a child, causing serious injury.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a suspect accused of injuring a child in February.

Investigators claim Erick Benitez forcibly shook the child in the 8000 block of Cook Road, which is in Alief area. The child's injuries ranged from an acute subdural hematoma to retinal hemorrhages.

No other details on Benitez have been released, but the Houston Police Department is asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to please call 713-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.