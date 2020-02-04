HOUSTON — Police need the public's help locating Dimitri Albertiny Alvarez, a man who is wanted for Indecency with a child, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers issued a statement early Thursday morning that said the crime allegedly happened back on April 23, 2019.

Officers with the Houston Police Department received a report of an indecent sexual act that occurred in the 10100 block of Aves. That's on the southeast side in the Edgebrook community.

During an investigation, a child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse against the suspect, identified as Alvarez.

Alvarez was described as a Hispanic male, 20 years old, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

A warrant for his arrest was still active as of April 1, 2020.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

