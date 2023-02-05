Man with Houston ties wanted by FBI, accused of having 'explosive devices' at Arkansas home

Neil Ravi Mahta is wanted after authorities found several explosive devices at his home in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

HOUSTON — A man who used to work at a Houston company is wanted by the FBI.

Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted after federal investigators said they searched his Fort Smith, Arkansas, home last month and found multiple explosive devices. Mehta is facing an unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device charge, the FBI said.

Mehta worked at a company with a listed address along Allen Parkway several years ago, according to public records.

Mehta is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. FBI investigators said he has ties to Houston, Dallas, eastern Oklahoma, Atlanta, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Denver, New York, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Pakistan and India.