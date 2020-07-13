Wanted: Driver accused of hitting girl on bike, leaving the scene in Cypress

When a 9-year-old riding her bicycle was struck by a car Saturday, neighbors teamed up with Precinct 4 deputies to track down the driver who hit her.

CYPRESS, Texas — A warrant has been issued for a woman who allegedly struck a little girl on a bicycle in the Cypress area and then drove away.

Meaghan Mancill is charged with felony failure to stop and render aid.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Mancill hit the 9-year-old from behind and the child was thrown off her bike Saturday evening in the Villages of Cypress Lakes subdivision.

“Our Ring camera’s right here so it catches every motion that goes on," neighbor Eddie Hromcik said. “You could hear the brakes screech a little bit and they continued off and drove off.”

On the video, you can hear the young girl crying for help as the car drove away. She tried to get up and walk away, but struggled and fell back to the ground.

“I was lost, I was distraught. I could hear her crying in pain, and I didn’t know where she was,” the girl's father Troy Lott said.

Lott said other than some bumps and bruises, she’s OK.

WARNING: The video may be difficult to watch.

"When I first viewed the video, I was shocked. I was astounded. As a father viewing that you know — I have some pretty strong opinions on it,” Lt. D. Garza with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office said.

Several deputies joined an extensive investigation that led them to a vehicle that looked like the one that hit the girl. It had front-end damage.

When they contacted Mancil, she initially denied knowing anything about the crash.

That changed Sunday morning when Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Mancil called and confessed. She said she panicked and drove away because she doesn’t have insurance.

Now that Mancil has been charged, deputies are looking for her.

