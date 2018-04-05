A suspect accused of nearly killing a man with a shovel is still on the run and deputies want to find him before anyone else gets hurt.

Thomas Barringer, 36, is charged with aggravated assault in Montgomery County.

MCSO investigators say Barringer struck the sleeping victim in the face with a shovel handle.

The victim remains in critical condition and relatives say he's on life support.

"This young man that has brought this tragedy upon my family and those involved are lost souls. He needs to be stopped. I can not rest until this arrest happens," Nancy Lindsay, the victim's mother wrote on Facebook.

She put out a plea to Barringer himself.

"I can't stand this. Please help my sons brothers and sisters get justice so my family can heal," Lindsay said. "Mr Barringer, if you read this, please turn yourself in so no other mother has to go thru this. Think of your parents and do the right thing."

The attack happened on April 27.

Deputies say Barringer got scratches all over his face when he was running through a brushy area to escape.

He is 5'9 and weighs 195 pounds.

Barringer was last seen at a Motel 6 in Cleveland, Texas.

He's described as dangerous by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and they're urging the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number #18A114015.

© 2018 KHOU