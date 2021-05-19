Man suspected of shooting wife to death in NW Harris County, Sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man was detained Tuesday after investigators believe he shot and killed his wife.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was detained Wednesday after investigators said they believe he shot his wife to death in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened in the 9500 block of Walnut Glen Drive, which is just outside the Beltway near the Sam Houston Race Park.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the incident is under investigation and urged people to avoid the area. Gonzalez said the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it sent investigators to the scene as well.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

