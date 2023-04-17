HPD: Man shot multiple times during robbery attempt in parking lot of Walmart on Yale

Houston police said they were looking for the robbery suspect who was in a white SUV.

HOUSTON — A man was shot multiple times during a robbery in the parking lot of a Walmart in the Rice Military area, according to Houston police.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the Walmart on Yale Street just south of I-10.

Houston police said they were called to the Walmart parking lot, and when they got there, found a man who had been shot at least three times.

Police said the man was walking in the parking lot when a white SUV drove up to him. Someone inside the SUV pulled out a gun and demanded money from the man, according to police.

Investigators said the man had a gun of his own and pulled it out. This led to a shootout between the man and the person in the SUV, police said.

The victim was shot at least three times before the SUV drove away. It's unknown if the person inside the SUV was also shot.

The man was treated by first responders and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.