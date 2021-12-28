Man shot to death during fight at gas station in Walmart parking lot in east Harris County, HCSO says

Investigators said they believe three suspects were involved in the shooting and they left the scene in a black Chrysler 300.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot to death Tuesday at a gas station in east Harris County, according to investigators.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at a gas station in the parking lot of a Walmart at Wallisville Road and Beltway 8.

Investigators said they believe two groups of people either met at the location or recognized each other in passing. They got into a shoving match and then the guns came out, according to authorities.

Shots were fired and at least one person was hit. That man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the shooting suspects left the scene in a black Chrysler 300. They believe there were at least three suspects in the car.

A friend or acquaintance of the shooting victim was detained at the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public's help finding the suspect car and identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Homicide and CSU investigators are responding to a gas station in the 15400 block of Wallisville Rd. An adult male suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. #hounews pic.twitter.com/jwpBn3Qfh9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 29, 2021