Several on the run, 2 in custody after chase ends in Brookshire, deputies say

The chase ended on Woods Road just south of I-10 in Brookshire.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Deputies are searching for eight people after a chase ended in Brookshire Friday morning, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a deputy tried to pull over a sedan on Interstate 10 near FM 1489 near Brookshire. The driver took off and deputies chased the sedan for several minutes.

The chase ended on Woods Road just south of I-10 in Brookshire. Deputies said two were taken into custody, but several others ran from the scene.