x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Several on the run, 2 in custody after chase ends in Brookshire, deputies say

The chase ended on Woods Road just south of I-10 in Brookshire.
Credit: KHOU 11

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Deputies are searching for eight people after a chase ended in Brookshire Friday morning, according to the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a deputy tried to pull over a sedan on Interstate 10 near FM 1489 near Brookshire. The driver took off and deputies chased the sedan for several minutes.

The chase ended on Woods Road just south of I-10 in Brookshire. Deputies said two were taken into custody, but several others ran from the scene.

Waller County has asked the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office to bring their dogs and horses to help find the people who ran from the vehicle.

More Videos

In Other News

Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr. serving life sentence at TDCJ's Garza West Unit

Before You Leave, Check This Out