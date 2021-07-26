Chaotic scene after 3 teens are shot at a north Houston banquet hall

No suspect description has been released. Anyone with information that could help officers can call 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Three people were shot at a north Houston banquet hall late Sunday, police said.

Lt. Bruce with the Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported at about 11:40 p.m. at 461 W. Parker Road.

The shooting started inside the business and then carried over into the parking lot.

Investigators believe there was a party underway in the banquet hall when a fight broke out and shots were fired. A 16-year-old male was shot in the chest and a 16-year-old female was shot in the arm. In the parking lot, an 18-year-old male was also hit.

Raw scene video: Triple shooting in N. Houston late Sunday

All the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are not sure if more than one person opened fire or if it was two people shooting at each other.

No suspect description has been released. Anyone with information that could help officers can call 713-222-TIPS.