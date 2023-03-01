Volkswagen refused to track stolen car with baby inside over unpaid bill

Deputies in Illinois said the woman was battered and run over while she tried to keep her 2-year-old son safe.

ILLINOIS, USA — Volkswagen is facing criticism after it told authorities in Illinois that it wouldn't track down a stolen SUV without payment.

According to the Lake County, Illinois Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home after a woman was carjacked with her 2-year-old son still inside. She was getting her son out of the 2021 Volkswagen Atlas when a white BMW pulled up behind her.

Deputies said a man knocked her to the ground and ran her over as they left the scene.

When the sheriff's office called Volkswagen for help tracking down the stolen SUV with the baby still inside, they refused.

"Unfortunately, there was a delay, as Volkswagen Car-Net would not track the vehicle with the abducted child until they received payment to reactivate the tracking device in the stolen Volkswagen," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Detectives told the Chicago Sun-Times that Volkswagen Car-Net wanted $150 to restart the service because the mother hadn't made a recent payment. Deputies eventually located the SUV and the infant in a parking lot after the payment was made.

Volkswagen told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement that it takes customer safety seriously and is "addressing the situation."

The mother, who is six months pregnant, has a broken pelvis and a broken elbow, CBS Chicago reported. She is in a hospital in serious, but stable, condition, authorities said.