Houston strip club shut down after drug raid; possible human trafficking uncovered, DA's office says

Police discovered there were multiple women being used for a number of different reasons which leads them to believe human trafficking was happening at the club.

HOUSTON — A well-known Houston strip club was shut down Saturday following a drug raid, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

This scene unfolded at about 12:30 a.m. at the V-Live strip club located in the 6600 block of Harwin Drive.

Sean Teare, with the DA's office, said this particular strip club has been on their radar for quite some time now after several investigations involving DWI suspects led them to the club.

Teare said drivers suspected of DWI would admit to drinking at the strip club before getting behind the wheel and causing crashes.

This led police to investigate the strip club and according to Teare, police uncovered several violations which started a more in-depth investigation that lasted for several weeks.

During the investigation, undercover officers were sold drugs such as Ecstasy and cocaine, Teare said. Teare also mentioned the investigation revealed the club did not have a liquor license but was still selling alcohol.

Teare said police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the club's manager and he was arrested during Saturday morning's raid.

During the raid, police discovered there were multiple women being used for a number of different reasons and Teare said he believes human trafficking was happening at the club, all being facilitated by the manager.

The manager, who has not been identified, has been charged with delivery of controlled substance and future charges are likely, Teare confirmed. He said there is a lot more investigation to be done before moving forward with any human trafficking charges.

Several other people, like unlicensed security officers and people who were serving alcohol at the club, have also been taken into custody, Teare confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back for any updates.