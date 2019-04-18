HOUSTON — The FBI is looking for a man who allegedly robbed a bank while wearing a niqāb in southwest Houston.

Officials say the man robbed an IBC Bank on Monday, March 25 around 11 a.m.

The man was dressed as a woman wearing the niqāb and held bank employees and customers at gunpoint, officers said.

The man reportedly made demands for money from the tellers and threatened to shoot anyone who didn't comply.

He fled on foot with the cash. It's not clear how much he took. He was later seen getting in a tan Ford Escape that was parked several blocks away.

No one was hurt in the robbery at 8203 South Kirkwood Road.

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

He is described as a black man in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 6’0” tall, with a thin to medium build.

During the robbery, he wore a long maroon dress, a pink cardigan, a floral patterned niqab over his face and head, and large prescription glasses.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app. All tipster remains anonymous.