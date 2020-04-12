Violent night across Houston with 4 different deadly shooting scenes reported

Among those shot was a roommate and also a security guard.

HOUSTON — It was a violent night across the Houston area Thursday night into Friday morning when at least four different deadly shootings were reported in just a matter of hours.

Houston homicide detectives will have their hands full, and anyone with information that could help investigators should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Man killed outside family's home

One of those shootings was reported on Winthrop, just south of Hobby Airport in southeast Houston, at about 7 p.m. Houston police said a man was killed outside his home. Family members said the victim was outside talking to someone, possibly in a red pickup, before the shots rang out.

HPD: Roommate shoots roommate, claims self-defense

Another shooting was reported at a home on Willow in northwest Houston before 3 a.m. Police said a man with a rifle shot and killed his roommate. The alleged shooter waited for police near the home and claimed the shooting was in self-defense, saying it happened during an altercation. Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the head and the rifle was nearby.

Man shot after argument with group of men

On Gulf Bank in north Houston a deadly shooting was reported at about 7 p.m. Police said a man got into an argument with another group of men at a nearby store. The man was later shot at a nearby apartment complex, and police said multiple suspects could be responsible.

Deadly shooting at a game room

And around 9 p.m., in southeast Houston, a security guard was fatally shot at a suspected illegal game room, police said. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Lawndale. Police arrived and found the victim dead at the scene. Investigators said overnight they believe the man was guarding an illegal game room that was the target of robbers. Read more here about this story.

Car burglar shot (non-fatal)

Also overnight and in southeast Houston — a shooting was reported in the 10900 block of the Gulf Freeway where a suspected car burglar was shot. This shooting was not deadly, however.