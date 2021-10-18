At least 3 dead, 10 injured in multiple shootings across Houston area this weekend

One of the deadly shootings this weekend involved a Pct. 4 deputy constable who was shot and killed while working an extra security job.

HOUSTON — Houston-area law enforcement agencies were busy this weekend responding to multiple shootings across the city, including one where a Precinct 4 deputy constable was shot and killed while working an extra security job.

Three officers shot in north Houston

The officers were reportedly in the middle of arresting a suspect when investigators said the deputies were "ambushed" by a suspect armed with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30, Deputy Darrell Garrett, 28, and Deputy Juqaim Barthen, 26, were all allegedly shot by the same gunman.

Deputy Atkins died as a result of his injuries. Barthen and Garrett remain hospitalized in the Texas Medical Center.

The unknown gunman remains on the run.

The Houston Police Department is handling this investigation.

Woman found shot near ATM in SE Houston

A woman was found shot in the head overnight Sunday near an ATM in the Gulfgate area.

A Houston police officer working an extra security job heard a gunshot in the area and moments later found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said he saw a possible suspect running through the parking lot. He tried to catch him, but was too far behind. HPD believes the suspect left the area in a light-colored car.

The officer came back to the woman and tried to render aid. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is still on the run. Investigators are hoping there is surveillance footage of the incident that will lead them to the gunman.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Man allegedly shoots ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in Aldine area

Harris County Sheriff deputies are searching for a 27-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend outside her home in the Aldine area, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The man has been identified as Oscar Gaytan-Torres. Gonzalez said he ambushed 31-year-old Fredy Aguilera as he arrived at his girlfriend's house in the 12500 block of Deergrove Street.

The girlfriend told deputies Gaytan-Torres chased Aguilera before shooting him multiple times. He then drove away in a black Mercedes Benz with paper tags.

Deputies have not released any further information on the suspect but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Multiple people shot in separate shootings in Acres Homes area

At least six people were shot in two separate shootings in the Acres Homes area Sunday, and no arrests have been made.

The first shooting happened at about 6 p.m. at Winzer Park.

Details on this shooting are scarce, but police said when they responded to the scene, after receiving several calls about shots fired, they found an unoccupied white SUV in a ditch on the side of the road.

Police later found out five people were at nearby hospitals for gunshot wounds related to this shooting. None of them had called police.

While investigating this shooting, police heard gunshots nearby. They went to see what was going on and found a woman shot in the arm. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe these two shootings could be related because of how close they were to each other and because the same or a similar car was seen in the area at the time of the shootings.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Teens shot during car meet up in north Harris County

Deputies are saying at least two teens were shot overnight Monday during a possible car meet up in the 1700 block of Aldine Mail Route in north Harris County.

Deputies said a group of cars took off in the area and that’s when shots were fired along the roadway as the teens headed west. The car the teens were in crashed into a ditch as a result of the shooting.

Investigators said one of the victims was hit in the hand and another in the shoulder, but no one was seriously hurt.

Deputies brought in K-9 units to search for a potential third victim who ran from the scene of the crash.

There is no suspect information at this time, but anyone with information is urged to call police.

UPDATE: Take a look at the damage left over. Luckily, no one seriously injured. Authorities believe this involved a group of teens who were a part of some sort of car meet up.. Cars took off, that's when shots were fired. Three shot, all expected to be ok.@KHOU11 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/mJ7jNmASJB — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) October 18, 2021