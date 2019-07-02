FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Vince Young tells his fans and family that he is sorry for letting them down after he was arrested early Monday in Fort Bend County for driving under the influence.

He posted to Twitter Wednesday, "I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down. With the help of God and my loved ones, I am going to take aggressive actions to make sure this never happens again.

A Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled Young over around 4:30 a.m.

He was later charged with DWI.

Young was released a few hours after his arrest.

He posted a $500 bond.

This was his second DWI arrest in three years. He received 18 months probation after pleading no contest in 2015.