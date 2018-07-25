HOUSTON – Houston police Wednesday released security video that investigators hope will lead to more clues the deadly shooting of a man after he left a Chulas Sports Bar in February.

Another man was wounded in the incident.

HPD says the video shows the two suspects and three witnesses leaving the same bar. The suspects are described only as two Hispanic males in their early to mid 20s, one wearing glasses. They were driving what is described as a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Investigators are also seeking three female witnesses who left the business with the victim prior to the shooting.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. Feb. 23 in the 12000 block of the East Freeway.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim and another man got into a confrontation while at the bar and were asked to leave. As they were driving along the feeder road, another vehicle pulled up and opened fire on them leaving their car riddled with bullet holes.

The passenger side of the Chevy Malibu is riddled with bullet holes, I count at least 4 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/SgPwmddNXL — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) February 23, 2018

Police said one man was shot in the head and died, while the other was shot in the shoulder.

The victim who was killed, 28-year-old Leroy Saucedo, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, 27-year-old Eric Fulcher, was transported to an area hospital and survived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

© 2018 KHOU