HOUSTON — Investigators need the public’s help with identifying the suspects responsible for burglarizing a HISD high school back in May.

Houston Police said around 3:10 a.m. May 13, four suspects broke into Kashmere High School in the 6900 block of Wileyvale Road and stole calculators and other items.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects breaking a window to the school so they can unlock the front door. Once inside, police said they grabbed everything they could, including calculators.

As the suspect were leaving, one of them was seen dropping a container full of calculators, but he quickly picked them back up and kept running.

Police released the following descriptions on the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black male, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, 150 to 170 pounds, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Suspect #2: Black male, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, 140 to 150 pounds, wearing black pants with a white stripe, gray and black hooded sweatshirt and black tennis shoes with a white strip.

Suspect #3: Black male, approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 140 to 150 pounds, wearing black pants, black hooded sweatshirt, and a pair of slide on shoes with a black and white stripe.

Suspect #4: Black male, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, 145 to 160 pounds, wearing grey shorts, grey hooded sweat shirt and white tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to call (713) 222-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

