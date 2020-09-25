Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM in west Houston

The entire incident was captured on cell phone video by a KHOU employee.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an attempted ATM theft in west Houston.

This happened early Friday morning at about 4:30 a.m. at the Regions Bank at San Felipe Street and Fountain View Drive.

A KHOU employee captured the entire incident on cell phone video after calling police and alerting them to what was going on.

The video shows two men pull up to the bank's ATM in what appears to be a flatbed truck. One man then gets out and connects a chain from the truck to an ATM.

For several minutes, the two men struggled to yank the ATM from the ground using the truck. Their many attempts failed.

When police finally arrived on scene, both men ran away in an unknown direction.

A K9 unit is currently searching for the suspects.

The Houston Police Department has confirmed this is still an active scene.

