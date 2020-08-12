x
Crime

Video shows thieves break into Pearland bike shop, take more than $10K worth of bicycles

They slammed a U-Haul into the storefront before taking five bicycles worth about $10,000. Pearland Bicycles says it's the second time they've been hit in 2020.

PEARLAND, Texas — It's not what anyone wants to wake up to at 4 in the morning. And the owners of the Pearland bike shop say it's the second time it has happened this year.

A 3:37 a.m. alarm notification: Broken glass.

When they arrived at Pearland Bicycles they saw the destruction.

According to surveillance video released by the store, a quartet of thieves used a U-Haul to smash the storefront.

Once inside, they quickly grabbed five bikes and slid them under the damaged storefront. The owners said they got away with about $10,000 worth of bikes.

Here's what they said was taken:

  • 2021 Specialized Sirrus X 4.0 Size XL Storm Grey
  • 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Size 52 Black
  • 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Size 52 Ice Yellow
  • 2021 Cervelo Aspero Road (Gravel) Bike Size 54 Dark Red
  • 2020 Specialized Rockhopper 27.5 Size XS (Red)

