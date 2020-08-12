Video shows thieves break into Pearland bike shop, take more than $10K worth of bicycles

PEARLAND, Texas — It's not what anyone wants to wake up to at 4 in the morning. And the owners of the Pearland bike shop say it's the second time it has happened this year.
A 3:37 a.m. alarm notification: Broken glass.
When they arrived at Pearland Bicycles they saw the destruction.
According to surveillance video released by the store, a quartet of thieves used a U-Haul to smash the storefront.
Once inside, they quickly grabbed five bikes and slid them under the damaged storefront. The owners said they got away with about $10,000 worth of bikes.
Here's what they said was taken:
- 2021 Specialized Sirrus X 4.0 Size XL Storm Grey
- 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Size 52 Black
- 2021 Specialized Allez Elite Size 52 Ice Yellow
- 2021 Cervelo Aspero Road (Gravel) Bike Size 54 Dark Red
- 2020 Specialized Rockhopper 27.5 Size XS (Red)