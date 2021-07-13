Video shows robbery suspects target pastor outside of his church in west Houston

The pastor told police he had just stopped by his bank in order to withdraw money.

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance video of a robbery where the suspects targeted a pastor outside of his west Houston church.

Houston police said this happened just before 1:30 p.m. on May 26 when the pastor arrived at his church located at a shopping center in the 11200 block of Beechnut.

The pastor told police he had just stopped by his bank in order to withdraw money, which was placed in an envelope that he had in his front shirt pocket.

The victim said as he approached the front door to the business one of the suspects suddenly appeared and grabbed the envelope containing the money from the shirt pocket.

The suspect then ran to a black four-door Audi and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, weighing about 250 pounds and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

