Video shows man rob west Houston restaurant at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Police want you to take a good look at this video. It shows an armed man walking into a west Houston restaurant and robbing the place.

The video was recorded at the restaurant on Westheimer just west of Beltway 8 on Monday, August 14, at around 3:30 a.m. The man went up to the counter and demanded money. The employee handed the cash over and the suspect took off.

Once outside, he got into a white Dodge Charger in a nearby parking lot and they left.

According to witnesses, the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun.

If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and there may be reward money in it.