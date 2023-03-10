Video shows man rob west Houston restaurant at gunpoint

HOUSTON — Police want you to take a good look at this video. It shows an armed man walking into a west Houston restaurant and robbing the place.
The video was recorded at the restaurant on Westheimer just west of Beltway 8 on Monday, August 14, at around 3:30 a.m. The man went up to the counter and demanded money. The employee handed the cash over and the suspect took off.
Once outside, he got into a white Dodge Charger in a nearby parking lot and they left.
According to witnesses, the suspect used a semi-automatic handgun.
If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and there may be reward money in it.