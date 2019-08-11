SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Surveillance video from inside a Spring Branch meat market shows three armed men barging in and demanding money from the employees.

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help in identifying the men who are wanted on aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges.

The men robbed the La Costena Meat Market in the 8700 block of Long Point just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Police say one man was carrying a shotgun; the other had a handgun.

The employees and customers were then ordered to the ground as the suspects forced one of the employees to the register and demanded that she open it.

They also tried to break into the office, but were unable.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1 - Hispanic male, black mask, gray hoodie, black t-shirt, faded dark blue jeans, black shoes, black gloves (black pistol with gray ejection port).

Suspect #2 - Hispanic male, black jacket, gray hoodie, dark blue jeans, and white tennis shoes, (sawed off shotgun with barrel handgrip)

Suspect #3 - Hispanic male, black Nike hoodie, red bandana, gray sweat pants, black-white Nike Air Jordan Retro-4 tennis shoes, wearing gray-black gloves (no firearm displayed)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

