HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for a violent robbery of a cell phone store in north Houston last month.

This happened on Friday, Jan. 24 around 7:45 p.m. at the Metro PCS store located in the 16200 block of Imperial Valley.

Houston police say the suspects ran into the business with one of the suspects holding an AR-15 rifle while demanding the money from the cash registers and safe.

The suspect with the AR-15 rifle then struck an employee in the face while demanding money and cell phones, police said.

The suspects were able to take the money from the cash drawers and phones from the safe in the back office.

The suspects then sped away from the location in a black SUV.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect No. 1: Black male, black mask, brown jacket, black pants, red shoes, used an AR-15

Suspect No. 2: Unknown male, gray mask with orange bandana, black glasses, black sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Suspect No. 3: Unknown male, blue and white jacket, turquoise mask, black pants, black and white Nike

Suspect No. 4: Unknown male, black and white jacket, black pants and white shoes

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter