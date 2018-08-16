BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown Police released new video Thursday of what they believe is the vehicle involved in a shooting that left an 84-year-old man injured.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Pinehurst. Police say the man was walking in a secluded residential neighborhood when a suspect drove by and shot the man in the back.

Related: Baytown police: 84-year-old man shot by someone in passing car

The man is said to be in stable condition at a hospital.

Police are looking for a light-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, with a missing front license plate.

Raw: Video released of suspect vehicle in shooting of 84-year-old Baytown man

Raw: Second video released of suspect vehicle in shooting of 84-year-old Baytown man

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the suspect or other details in this case is urged to contact Baytown Police Department Homicide Division at (281) 420-7181 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KHOU