HOUSTON — A purse snatcher dragged and punched a woman in a southwest Houston parking lot last month, and now police need your help to make an arrest in the case.

The crime happened Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at about 10:44 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division.

Surveillance cameras show the woman parked her car outside a business at 9318 Bellaire in Houston's Chinatown. She got out and was walking toward the business when a man walking in her direction suddenly lunged at her and snatched her purse from around her arm.

“The complainant stated that she held onto her purse when she fell to the ground as the suspect continued to drag her across the parking lot towards a light colored Toyota Camry,” police said in a YouTube posting. “The suspect then punched the complainant in the back of the head and was able to wrestle the purse away.”

The suspect got into a passenger seat of a Toyota Camary as the driver sped away.

Police described the attacker as a black male, five feet-11 inches tall, 180 pounds, medium build, beige shirt and beige pants. A detailed description of the other passenger and driver in the Toyota was not available, although police said the driver was a woman.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.com.

