HOUSTON — Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s purse while in the parking lot of a northeast Houston grocery store.

This happened Jan.29 at the Mi Tienda Supermarket in the 3800 block of Little York.

The woman said she had put all her groceries in her car and was about to leave when she was suddenly approached from behind by a man in a hooded jacket. He yanked her purse from her shoulder and ran off.

Surveillance video captured the whole thing. Video shows the man leaving the parking lot in a gray 2008-2009 Saturn Vue.

Police said the suspect is described as a black man between 20 to 24 years old. He is about six feet tall and was wearing a light gray hoodie and gray pants.

Crime Stoppers may up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report tips to 713-222-8477.

