HPD: Man buys mask, puts it on before robbing SE Houston store at gunpoint

HPD said the man in the video was seen buying a mask from the store before putting it on and forcing the clerk to give him cash at gunpoint.

HOUSTON — Police are trying to identify the man seen in a surveillance video robbing a southeast Houston convenience store at gunpoint on the Fourth of July.

Around 4 a.m., according to police, the man was seen entering the store in the 8000 block of Cullen Boulevard. He "acted like a customer" and bought a face mask.

Police said he waited around until the other customers left the store.

When the clerk came out from behind the enclosed area behind the counter to restock some merchandise, the man put on the face mask and pulled a gun from his waistband, police said.

He held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash registers. The clerk complied and put the money in a bag and gave it to the suspect, who left the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described by police as being about 30 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing about 220 to 230 pounds. He had black hair and a dark complexion and was wearing a white shirt, blue Nike shorts and white slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.