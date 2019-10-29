HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad responded to a bank overnight where gas canisters and a triggering device were found attached to an outdoor ATM.

Deputies were called to reports of an attempted burglary of the ATM at the Wells Fargo in the 8800 block of Spring Cypress, near Spring.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the ATM was damaged, and when deputies arrived the device no longer appeared to be active.

As a precaution the bomb squad deployed a robot to assess and remove the device.

The public is no longer in any danger, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Further details about the burglary and the type of explosive used were not immediately released.

