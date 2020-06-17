Video: Group attacks customer in Klein gas station parking lot

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a group of people who attacked a man at a Klein gas station last weekend.
The attack was caught on camera.
According to deputies, a 24-year-old man was in the line at the gas station in the 7100 block of Oakwood Glen Boulevard on Sunday at about 7 p.m. when a group of about five people tried to cut in front of him.
A verbal argument ensued, deputies said, and the group then left the store and walked toward a black vehicle. When the victim left the store a short time later, the group confronted him and started the attack.
The victim was kicked and punched several times. He suffered a swollen lip and a laceration over his eye.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact HCSO assault investigators at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
