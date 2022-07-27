Video: More than a dozen shots fire at home during drive-by in Hockley area

Surveillance captured a silver four-door vehicle heading north on Wagganner Drive with a man hanging out of the passenger side window.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than a dozen shots were fired during a drive-by at a home in northwest Harris County on Tuesday, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened around 10:30 p.m. outside of a home in on Wagganner Drive in the Hockley area.

The constable said deputies responded to the call of a drive-by shooting. When they arrived at the scene, the homeowner told them an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at her home and one of her vehicles.

Surveillance video captured a silver four-door vehicle heading north on Wagganner Drive with a man hanging out of the passenger side window opening fire home.

The constable said a neighbor's vehicle was also struck during the shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.