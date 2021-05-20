Video shows moment a family allegedly blocked in their neighbor and fatally shot him

The four family members involved in the apparent case of mistaken identity have all been charged with murder, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Surveillance video from a home shows the night that a Houston-area family tried to stop a vehicle in their neighborhood, resulting in a deadly shooting.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from that night — viewer discretion advised

It was all an apparent case of mistaken identity, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The video, from a Ring device provided to KHOU 11, shows three vehicles and multiple people involved in an altercation in the middle of Hilton Hollow, in northwest Harris County.

People are screaming as one vehicle is backed up over a lawn and the victim’s Dodge Challenger speeds away. The Challenger can then be heard slamming into a tree. The victim, Eddie Clark, later died at the hospital:

The four family members involved have all been charged with murder, according to HCSO.

Why the family tried to stop the Dodge

Investigators said the Arguetas used their white SUV to block the victim in when he pulled onto the street. They said they were upset with previous crime in their neighborhood that caused damage to their vehicles and home.

The family previously filed a complaint about a black Dodge Charger believed to be tied to the crimes, but the victim’s vehicle they stopped on Monday night was a dark gray Dodge Challenger.

The man in the Challenger who was shot and killed was later identified as one of their own neighbors.

The sheriff called it a tragic case of mistaken identity.

The son, who allegedly admitted to firing the gun, was charged with murder along with his mother, father and an uncle, according to HCSO.