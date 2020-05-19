Video: Suspects use guns to force employees, customers to ground while robbing NE Houston credit union

The suspects were captured on surveillance forcing employees and customers to the ground while stealing cash from the safe.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help identifying the suspects who robbed a credit union armed with guns in northeast Houston near the East Loop.

This happened Thursday at the Together Credit Union located at 775 Gellhorn.

Surveillance video captured three men enter the credit union wearing masks, construction vests and hats.

Two of the suspects approached an employee behind the counter and told them to get on the ground. They then pointed their guns at the employees in the lobby and forced a customer to the ground.

Houston police said one of the suspects approached the branch manager, who was in a back office, and ordered him to open the safe while pointing a gun at him.

The suspects were able to steal cash from the safe and teller drawers.

All three suspects were able to run away in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his 40s to 50s who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and stocky built. He was wearing a gray hard hat, sunglasses, white ventilator mask, yellow construction vest, dark pants and a light blue long-sleeved shirt.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 40s to 50s who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and medium built. He has white and black hair and was wearing an orange hard hat, sunglasses, blue N95 mask, orange construction vest, and blue button up shirt.

The third suspect is described as a black man in his 20s to 30s who is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and ha an average build. He was wearing an orange Astros baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue mask, and black clothing.

If you have any information on this case or the suspects involved please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.