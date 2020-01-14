LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them identify an armed burglary suspect who may be responsible for multiple home burglaries in the Plum Grove area.

Deputies said on Jan. 9 at about 11 a.m. they responded to the Camino Real neighborhood in reference to a burglary.

During the investigation, deputies were able to find video surveillance from inside the residence’s home that showed a man with a short cut fade wearing a red sweater walk inside the home holding what appears to be a handgun.

Deputies have not been able to identify the suspect but say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help deputies identify this suspect and any other information in regards to burglaries in the Plum Grove area, please call LCSO at 936-336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

