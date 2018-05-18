Houston Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video shooting at a gas station owner.

Police say the owner arrived at the gas station in the 8600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard Monday and noticed a red Chevrolet Impala without a license plate parked outside the front door with a man inside.

When the owner approached the front door of the business to unlock it, police say the suspect got out of the car, pointed a pistol at the owner and demanded his bag. The owner panicked and started running away.

According to police, the suspect started shooting at the owner, causing him to collapse. Authorities say the suspect then took his bag and went through the man’s pockets before driving away.

The victim was shot twice and transported to the hospital. Authorities say he is expected to survive.

The suspect is described as a black male, 18 to 25 years old, 160 to 170 pounds with a slim build, medium complexion, wearing a dark hoodie with a drawstring.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or online.

© 2018 KHOU