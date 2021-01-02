Police looking for man accused of torturing children in southwest Houston

Do you know where he is? This suspect was previously convicted of engaging in organized criminal, according to Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking the public for helping in finding a man accused of torturing children.

Victor Hugo Prado, 42, is wanted on two counts of Injury to a Child – Serious Bodily Injury, according to Crime Stoppers.

Police said it was May 19, 2020 when they received reports of two children with serious injuries in the 9000 block of Cook, in the Alief area.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that both victims had numerous contusions and fractures in various stages of healing caused by fugitive Victor Hugo Prado. Medical staff diagnosed the children as being victims of torture and they were fortunate to be alive.”

Police described Prado as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet four inches tall, weighing 175 with brown eyes and long brown hair.

