Victor Cuevas, man at center of west Houston tiger incident, learns sentence in deadly shooting

Victor Cuevas was found guilty of murder last week and learned his sentence on Tuesday.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A week after being found guilty of murder in connection with a 2017 shooting in Fort Bend County, Victor Cuevas was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Cuevas was found guilty in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on July 14, 2017, in front of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 5600 block of W. Grand Parkway.

Bond was set at $750,000 for that case, and Cuevas was arrested two weeks later at an airport when returning from Mexico. He bonded out.

In November 2020, Cuevas was arrested again for bond revocation, according to Fort Bend County authorities.

During the sentencing deliberations, the jury found that "sudden passion" existed during the crime and reduced the punishment range one degree, to a second-degree felony with a range of two to 20 years in prison. Cuevas got 18 in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Cuevas is also the man who was at the center of the India the tiger investigation in 2021. He was arrested a third time in May 2021 when authorities said he evaded officers after police were called to his home after India was spotted on the front lawn of a west Houston home unattended.