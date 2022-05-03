Man at center of India the tiger investigation found guilty of murder in 2017 shooting, lawyer confirms

Cuevas' lawyer said the punishment phase for this murder conviction will begin on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Victor Cuevas, the man at the center of the India the tiger investigation, was found guilty of murder Tuesday in connection to a 2017 shooting in Fort Bend County, his lawyer confirmed.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired in 2021.

Cuevas was found guilty in a deadly shooting that happened the evening of July 14, 2017 in front of a Buffalo Wild Wings in the 5600 block of W. Grand Parkway.

Bond was set at $750,000 for that case, and Cuevas was arrested two weeks later at an airport when returning from Mexico. He bonded out.

In November 2020, Cuevas was arrested again for bond revocation, according to Fort Bend.

Cuevas was arrested for a third time in May 2021 in connection to India the tiger. He was accused of evading from officers after police were called to his home after India was spotted in the front lawn unattended.

Surveillance cameras captured Cuevas wrangling the tiger back inside his west Houston home before he got into a vehicle with India and drove away before police got there.

Cuevas' lawyer said the punishment phase for his murder conviction will begin on Wednesday.