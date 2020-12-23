Man appears in court after being accused of strangling woman, leading troopers on chase with her body in trunk

Victor Charles Campbell Jr. is charged with murder in connection with Briana Johnson's death. Johnson was strangled and her body was found in Campbell's trunk.

HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in connection with Briana Johnson's death was in court earlier this week. A judge set his bond at $300,000.

Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from a report in late November.

Victor Charles Campbell Jr. was charged with murder after police said they made the grisly discovery after he led them on a chase in Beaumont with Johnson's body in the trunk.

Campbell, 25, is charged with murder. On Nov. 28, authorities said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to pull Campbell over because of his reckless driving. Campbell then led troopers on a chase. When the chase came to an end, authorities said they discovered Johnson's body in the trunk.

Investigators determined that Campbell strangled Johnson, 28, at a residence at 4118 Maggie Street, in Sunnyside.

Friends said that Johnson and Campbell were in a relationship and they are surprised the Texas Southern University student is gone.