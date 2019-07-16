Dallas police say three robbery victims told authorities they were offered marijuana before they passed out and were robbed.

Authorities said the victims were all targeted within a four-day period in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

The first robbery happened at about 1:35 a.m. last Thursday. The victim told police two men approached him and offered him marijuana. He said he passed out after he took a drag.

When he came to, he discovered he had been robbed.

The victim described one of the men as a black man between 5 feet to 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds. The second man was described as a black male wearing a white du-rag and about 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

On Sunday, two more victims reported similar crimes.

An officer found the first victim passed out at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Main Street. The second victim was also found passed out about 30 minutes later.

Both said they were approached by a man who offered them marijuana. When they accepted and took a drag, they passed out and woke up to find their property missing.

The victims gave a similar description of the suspect. They said he was a black male between 20 to 30 years old. The first victim said the man was wearing blue pajama pants and a gray shirt.

Anyone with information in connection to the robberies is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911.

