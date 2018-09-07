HOUSTON -- The search for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that left three people wounded over the weekend continues.

The Houston Police Department reports three men were shot at 3341 Windbern at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

One victim, James Harris, 34, was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital in critical condition. Two other victims, Michael Staley, 40, and Jarod Jackson, 24, were stabilized and taken to the hospital as well.

Patrol officers say they responded to the Scott Food Store. All three men were transported by private vehicle to the hospital.

According to witnesses, the shooter pulled up to the front of the food store in a burgundy Buick sedan, with temporary license plates, and fired shots from inside the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene headed northbound on Tierwester toward Holman Street.

Our Homicide investigators are responding to 3341 Windbern for a shooting incident. Preliminary info is three persons shot and transported to Ben Taub. One in critical and two in stable conditions. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2018

At this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

At last check all three victims survived the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the HPD Major Assaults/Family Violence Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

