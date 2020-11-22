Victims, suspected shooter identified after man killed 2 family members, himself

Authorities said Mark Van Beverhoudt had just moved from the Virgin Islands to live with his aunt and uncle and their daughter.

HOUSTON — Authorities have identified Mark Van Beverhoudt as the man they believe shot his uncle and his uncle's daughter to death last week at a west Houston home.

Van Beverhoudt had recently moved to the Houston area from the Virgin Islands to live with his aunt and uncle and their daughter.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from a report before the identities of the victims were released.

The shooting happened Wednesday at 11614 Manor Park Drive near Briar Forest Drive and South Kirkwood.

Authorities said Van Beverhoudt shot his uncle, 59-year-old Donald Harris, to death as well as Harris' 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer Harris. Donald Harris' body was found in the home's driveway and Jennifer Harris' body was found in a bedroom.

Van Beverhoudt was found lying in the doorway with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities said Van Beverhoudt shot his wife and aunt as well, but they survived. His infant child was not harmed in the shooting, according to authorities. The child was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Neighbors were taken aback by the news.