TEXAS CITY, Texas — Police are searching for the suspect after they say he fatally shot a man and robbed another couple during a carjacking spree Sunday night in Texas City.

This happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Costa Mariposa Apartments, located in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive.

Texas City police say they responded at that time to a call of shots fired and a male victim who was down and not moving. Officers found a 45-year-old man by the staircase of a building with a gunshot wound to the head.

Witnesses described the suspect to police as being a thin build, younger black male approximately 5 feet 10 inches, wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.

Police say the suspect was seen leaving in the victim’s 2016 white Nissan Maxima displaying Texas temporary license plate “42350U3.”

While police were investigating the fatal shooting, investigators learned of another aggravated robbery that had occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the Metro PCS store located in Mainland Mall Shopping Center in the 5300 block of FM 1765.

The victims of the second robbery described the suspect to police as being a black male between 17 and 19 years of age, wearing blue jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt. They said he approached them in the parking lot and pulled a handgun.

The suspect demanded the victim’s keys to their red 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan, police said. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the minivan.

Police say they located the red Honda Odyssey taken from Metro PCS in the parking lot of the apartment complex of the first scene.

Police say they located the red Honda Odyssey taken from Metro PCS in the parking lot of the apartment complex of the first scene.

I45 Now

Investigators believe the same suspect is involved in both robberies.

The white Nissan Maxima was located around 7:30 a.m. in La Marque and transported to the Texas City Police Department for processing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texas City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 409-643-5720.

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information, and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM